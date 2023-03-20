StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVEGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Spirit Airlines



Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

