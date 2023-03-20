Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 5.1 %

CARV opened at $3.94 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

