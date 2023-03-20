Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.
Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp
About Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.