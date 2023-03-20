Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

