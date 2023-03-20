Head-To-Head Review: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.36 $1.45 billion $2.63 25.27 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $79.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Volatility & Risk

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

