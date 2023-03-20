Citigroup Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $29.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDYA. Capital One Financial began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

About IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.