Citigroup Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $29.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDYA. Capital One Financial began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.22.
NASDAQ IDYA opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
