Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Citigroup

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,940 shares of company stock worth $310,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

