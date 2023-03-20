Citigroup Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $55.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $45.74 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

