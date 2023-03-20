Citigroup Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $77.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arvinas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

Arvinas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $29.95 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

