Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

IPSC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 13.44. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $227.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

About Century Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

