StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Articles

