EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $122.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.45.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

