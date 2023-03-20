Bank of America Cuts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $10.70

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. China Renaissance cut XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.82.

XPEV opened at $8.84 on Friday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

