Bank of America Cuts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $10.70

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. China Renaissance cut XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.82.
XPEV opened at $8.84 on Friday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
