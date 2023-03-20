Bank of America Trims Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Target Price to $25.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $304.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Caribou Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

