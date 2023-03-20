StockNews.com Downgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Buy

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 390,188 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,689,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Featured Articles

