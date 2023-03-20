Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCFC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC opened at $34.72 on Friday. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $196.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 31.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Articles

