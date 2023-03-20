Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,564,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $53,995.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,310 shares of company stock worth $223,506 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

