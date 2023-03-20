Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group cut Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.