Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group cut Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

