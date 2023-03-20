Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group cut Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

