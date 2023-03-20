SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 0.7 %

SuperCom stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.50. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.