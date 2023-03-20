TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TACT opened at $6.75 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,042 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Articles

