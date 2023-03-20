StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRVS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Featured Articles

