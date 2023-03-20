GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Raised to $11.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $9.75 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $290.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.15. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

