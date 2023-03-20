Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

