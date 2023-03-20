Bank of America Trims Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Target Price to $26.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on JANX. TheStreet lowered Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9 %
Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.68. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.64.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
