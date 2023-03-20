Bank of America Trims Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Target Price to $26.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JANX. TheStreet lowered Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.68. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

