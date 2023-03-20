Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 34.2 %

PEAR opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Pear Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $39,246.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,242.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,460 shares of company stock valued at $84,140. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

