Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 34.2 %
PEAR opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Transactions at Pear Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Corey Mccann sold 34,731 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $39,246.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,242.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,460 shares of company stock valued at $84,140. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
See Also
