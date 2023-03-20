Barclays Cuts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $4.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $4.09 on Friday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

In other news, Director Jan Barta acquired 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,846 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 158,027 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.