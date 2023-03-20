Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) versus Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Head to Head Analysis

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Overstock.com 0 7 3 0 2.30

Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $35.57, suggesting a potential upside of 83.26%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Onion Global and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com -1.83% 3.31% 2.34%

Risk & Volatility

Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overstock.com has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and Overstock.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $1.93 billion 0.45 -$35.24 million ($0.82) -23.67

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Onion Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

