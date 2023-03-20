Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) versus Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Financial Analysis

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Helmerich & Payne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 9.50 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $2.06 billion 1.73 $6.95 million $1.44 23.73

Profitability

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -376.30% -33.00% -26.74% Helmerich & Payne 6.56% 6.43% 4.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Permex Petroleum and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helmerich & Payne 1 3 6 0 2.50

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $60.91, suggesting a potential upside of 78.25%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Permex Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

