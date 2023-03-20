Head to Head Review: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) vs. Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $422.63 million 1.08 $17.42 million N/A N/A Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 17.01 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

This table compares CECO Environmental and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 4.12% 9.89% 4.34% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CECO Environmental and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CECO Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.02%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Kronos Advanced Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

