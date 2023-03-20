AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Critical Comparison

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.37 $21.10 million $1.53 31.65 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.60 -$53.10 million ($3.01) -1.70

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 186.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 23.28% 9.03% 3.48% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -29.45% 7.56% 0.49%

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.