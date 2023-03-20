Comparing Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Abliva AB (publ) and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 6 0 0 1.86

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 825.21%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -47.87% -41.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 201.51 -$14.40 million ($0.04) -0.25 Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.69 million ($1.08) -0.60

Abliva AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abliva AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abliva AB (publ) beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abliva AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Abliva AB operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. Its projects include KL1333 and NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

