CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) vs. Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Head-To-Head Review

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) and Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of CCA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Mandom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -5.41% N/A N/A Mandom N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CCA Industries and Mandom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCA Industries and Mandom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $12.84 million 0.35 -$50,000.00 ($0.11) -6.27 Mandom $752.29 million 0.75 $40.89 million $0.69 17.03

Mandom has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mandom beats CCA Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries Inc. engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products. The company was founded by David Edell and Ira W. Berman on March 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Little Ferry, NJ.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair styling, coloring, and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors; and insurance agency, travel, and general services. It sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

