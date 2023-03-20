Reviewing MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 47.53% 24.60% 12.15% Rubicon Technology 20.85% 3.42% 3.19%

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

74.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 7.22 $439.95 million $4.64 14.84 Rubicon Technology $4.06 million 0.98 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MACOM Technology Solutions and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $68.91, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Rubicon Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About Rubicon Technology

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.