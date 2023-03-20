Head-To-Head Analysis: Solid Power (SLDP) and Its Peers

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Solid Power to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.31% -121.71% -18.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solid Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 70 460 987 51 2.65

Volatility and Risk

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 88.61%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 48.20%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -56.19 Solid Power Competitors $687.54 million $10.30 million 3.57

Solid Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solid Power competitors beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

