Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.
Amyris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $1.27 on Friday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amyris (AMRS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.