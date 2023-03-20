Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

Amyris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $1.27 on Friday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

About Amyris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 4,188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 705,952 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

