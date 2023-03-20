StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

AGFS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $360,000.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Further Reading

