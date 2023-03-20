Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $57.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,335,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

