American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

