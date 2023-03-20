Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $29.33

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,230,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 174,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

