Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$107.50

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$107.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$106.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.42 and a 52-week high of C$111.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.3110354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

