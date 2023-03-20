Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $19.83

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.62.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

