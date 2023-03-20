Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $82.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

