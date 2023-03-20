Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $66.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after purchasing an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

