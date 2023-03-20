Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $4.79

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WITGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 2,263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

