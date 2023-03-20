HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $4.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC increased their price target on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
HUYA Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
