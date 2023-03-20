HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $4.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC increased their price target on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HUYA by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

