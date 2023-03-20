ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $117.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 5.3 %

ARCB stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. ArcBest has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.