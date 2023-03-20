Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lynas Rare Earths from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.63.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

