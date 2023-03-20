London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 2.6 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

