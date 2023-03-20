National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Raised to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPGF. Peel Hunt raised National Express Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

National Express Group Trading Down 18.1 %

National Express Group stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

