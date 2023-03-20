Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$104.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRBZF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

