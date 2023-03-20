Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

